Crews are working to stabilize a tower crane found leaning from a midtown high-rise Friday.
The under-construction building, identified as 1105 W. Peachtree, is bordered by 13th Street and 12th Street. The tower crane was reported as leaning and unstable around 9 a.m. Friday.
Crews on scene reported that a mechanical failure had caused the top of the crane to lean, and that it was in jeopardy of falling down.
According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, multiple buildings, restaurants, and parking decks in the area have been evacuated. Authorities have also shut down portions of nearby roadways, asking people to avoid the area as they work to dismantle the crane.
This is not the first time Atlanta has seen a crane-related incident. Stay with CSB46 News for more details on this developing story.
Don’t travel to midtown- crane unstable and building evacuated! #midtown #Atlanta #pkinthemorning @wsbtv @cbs46 @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/pG8hJtSsZv— DENISE (@denisekonair) February 19, 2021
Atlanta Fire has command at 1105 West Peachtree Street. Tower crane at construction site leaning and possibly unstable. Multiple buildings in the area have been evacuated. #AFRD #ATL pic.twitter.com/FnvDp4kQie— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 19, 2021
Multiple blocks off of Peachtree St are closed off in Midtown due to the dangling crane.— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) February 19, 2021
Emergency crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/vvvAvkOOlI
