DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A huge construction crane cracked through the pavement before toppling over on its side Monday.
The crane crashed down near a senior center on Commerce Drive in Decatur.
Thankfully, no injuries were sustained.
Crews are continuing to upright the crane.
