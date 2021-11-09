Crash along I-285 south brings all lanes of traffic to a screeching halt

ATLANTA (CBS46) — All lanes along I-285 south at South Atlanta Road were blocked Tuesday morning as traffic was being diverted away from the scene of a serious crash.
Cobb County police and firefighters responded to the scene just before 5 a.m.
There are no known reports of injuries at this time, but rescuers could be seen performing an extraction.
The cause of the incident remains unknown. CBS46 will have the latest update right here as more information becomes available.
