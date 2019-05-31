DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A multi-vehicle crash is blocking lanes on I-285 near Glenwood Road in Decatur.
DeKalb County Police say a vehicle smashed into the back of a tractor trailer and one person was entrapped inside. No word on their condition.
It's unclear if any others injuries were sustained.
GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 7:45 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.