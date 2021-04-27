HALL County, Ga. (CBS46 ) -- A fatal accident left one person injured and another dead in Hall County early Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on GA13 and Atlanta Highway, just south of Holiday Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found a female driver dead on the scene. The second driver was reported injured and was immediately transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Investigators say each driver was traveling alone at the time of the incident.
Officials have not yet notified the female victim’s next of kin. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this incident.
