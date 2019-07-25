ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crash has forced the closure of the downtown connector in Atlanta and it could be a while before it fully reopens.
The crash is on the northbound lanes near the Brookwood Split (I-85). The crash has also forced the closure of the exit ramp from SB I-75 onto NB I-85.
GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until around 5 a.m.
No word if any injuries have been sustained.
