DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving a tractor trailer has forced the closure of I-285 at the I-85 interchange in DeKalb County.
The tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved.
It's unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
No word on when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.
