DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the I-285 interchange in DeKalb County.
It's unclear how many vehicles are involved or the cause of the crash. The roadway is completely shutdown and traffic is being diverted off. GDOT says there is no estimated time of clearance and commuters should use an alternate route, if possible.
No word on if any injuries have been sustained. It's also unclear when the crash is expected to be cleared.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
