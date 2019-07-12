PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash has forced the closure of Old Cartersville Road in Paulding County and it could be several hours before the roadway fully reopens.
Old Cartersville Road is closed at Highway 61 and officials say it could be until 12 p.m. before it reopens.
No word on if any injuries were sustained.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
