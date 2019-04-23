CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving multiple vehicles has forced the closure of I-675 in Clayton County.
The crash is near the intersection with Anvil Block Road.
The exit ramps from westbound I-285 onto I-675 south and eastbound I-285 onto I-675 south are also blocked.
A tractor trailer overturned but crews have worked to get the truck upright but the roadway remains closed. No word on when it's expected to reopen.
The roadway reopened for a short time but has since closed back down as crews tow the tractor trailer away.
No word on what caused the crash. GDOT reports that injuries were sustained but the amount and extent of those injuries is unclear.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.