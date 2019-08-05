COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Highway 92 is shut down in both directions following a crash that took down power lines Sunday night.
The roadway is shutdown at Mabry Road at the Fulton County Line. Crews estimate the road will reopen late afternoon or evening on Monday.
