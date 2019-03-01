Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A crash that happened as a result of a police pursuit took out utility poles and traffic lights on Whitehall Street in Atlanta Friday morning.
According to police, a driver traveling on Central Avenue failed to maintain a lane, nearly striking a Georgia State Patrol officer. The officer tried to stop the suspect but was unable to and a chase through the city streets began.
The suspect eventually lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Whitehall Street and Northside Drive before fleeing on foot.
He's still at large.
A tweet sent out by Atlanta Fire Rescue shows a video of a vehicle involved. The vehicle was badly smashed up and a huge utility pole was cracked in half and lying in the street.
There was also quite a lot of debris in the roadway.
Whitehall Street blocked at Northside Dr. due to accident that took out two power poles & traffic lights. @ga_dps on scene handling incident. pic.twitter.com/j2BcZCZGZl— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) March 1, 2019
