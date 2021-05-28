  • By Rodney Harris, CBS46 Meteorologist

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Drivers woke up to a traffic nightmare in Atlanta Friday morning after a crash on I-85 northbound just before GA-400.

I-85 was shut down for more than five hours due to an investigation. The interstate re-opened around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, someone was ejected from a vehicle during the crash, although no additional updates have been provided.

