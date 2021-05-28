ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Drivers woke up to a traffic nightmare in Atlanta Friday morning after a crash on I-85 northbound just before GA-400.
TRAFFIC ALERT continues in Atlanta due to injury crash. All lanes blocked on I-85 north before GA-400 | Exit to I-85 north from Connector also blocked | Exit from I-75 south to I-85 north also blocked | Live updates on @cbs46 #WakeUpATL pic.twitter.com/9ULWmucJfO— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) May 28, 2021
I-85 was shut down for more than five hours due to an investigation. The interstate re-opened around 9:30 a.m.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, someone was ejected from a vehicle during the crash, although no additional updates have been provided.
