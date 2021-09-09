AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident involving a fuel tanker and a vehicle led to a fiery blaze on I-20 in Augusta Thursday afternoon.
Crews are still working to clear the scene on I-20E near Riverwatch Parkway. Bridge inspectors were requested to investigate the area before deeming it safe for traffic to return.
Police adise commuters to use alternate routes such as I-520 to travel into South Carolina.
As far as the canal recreation, EMA says water enthusiasts and kayakers will be prohibited from using the Augusta Canal through at least Friday. They will advise when the canal will reopen.
No injuries were reported at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
