ATLANTA (CBS46) A crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcycle forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20 in east Atlanta early Monday morning but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash happened around 12:15 on EB I-20 near Glenwood Avenue.
Several vehicles were involved and a motorcyclist is believed to have been hurt but the severity of injuries sustained is unknown at this time.
Traffic was diverted off of the highway and onto the exit at Clifton Street. The accident was cleared to the side and the roadway reopened around 1:30 a.m.
