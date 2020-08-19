SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) A crash forced the closure of GA 400 in northern Fulton County for hours but it has since cleared and the roadway has reopened.
The crash, which Sandy Springs Police confirm involves a pedestrian, forced the closure of the northbound lanes of GA 400 near the intersection with Abernathy Road for about two hours.
The extent of injuries sustained is unknown at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.