DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that blocked several lanes on I-285 near Glenwood Road in Decatur early Friday morning.
DeKalb County Police say a vehicle struck an object in the roadway and then crashed into the back of a tractor trailer. The 22 year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her identity has not been released.
It's unclear if any others injuries were sustained.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
