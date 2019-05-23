FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving a tractor trailer has forced the closure of nearly all lanes on Jonesboro Road in Fulton County.
The crash happened near the interchange with I-85 and also involved a pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup truck sustained injuries but the extent is unknown at this time.
Four of five lanes on the roadway are currently blocked as crews work to clear the crash.
No word on when the roadway will reopen.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
