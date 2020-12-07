Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash near Juniper and 11th Streets. One person is dead and another suffered severe burns after a car crashed into a pole. Several traffic lights in the area are out due to the wreck.
We’re on scene of a fatal crash in Midtown Juniper St between 11th and 12th St. Witnesses tell us this was a result of a police chase on a one way street. We’ll have more updates at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/6AtugY2TKz— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) December 7, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
