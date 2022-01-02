ATLANTA (CBS46)— If you’re traveling near the metro Atlanta area there is a crash on Crash on Interstate 75 northbound at Cleveland Avenue on Sunday morning.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) all lanes are closed and is anticipated to clear by 8 a.m.
No word on cause or if there are any injuries. Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new information is released.
There was also an earlier crash on Interstate 285 at GA 400. That crash was reported at 5:10 a.m.
Drivers are advised to use caution today while driving on wet roads. The rain is expected to continue throughout the day in metro Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.