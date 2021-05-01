BARTOW COUNTY, GA. (CBS46) - Six people were taken to a hospital in Marietta following a crash on Saturday afternoon.
The accident occurred on Interstate-75 southbound at Highway 92 near the area of Bartow County, which blocked multiple lanes of traffic.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office assisted in the crash and the investigation has been turned over to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
According to a sheriff spokesperson, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
