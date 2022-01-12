Police Line Do Not Cross
carlballou

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County caused major delays for commuters in the area Wednesday afternoon.

At this time, four northbound lanes of the interstate are blocked just before Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

Authorities are advising commuters to avoid area and expect delays.

Stay with CBS46 News for the latest.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.