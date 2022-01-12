GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County caused major delays for commuters in the area Wednesday afternoon.
At this time, four northbound lanes of the interstate are blocked just before Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
Authorities are advising commuters to avoid area and expect delays.
🚨ALERT GWINNETT CO.🚨There is a crash on I-85 N before L'ville-Suwanee Rd. leaving four lanes blocked. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes. #ATLtraffic #GwinnettCountyCall 511 for updates and follow the incident here: https://t.co/sJhwcLLuNv pic.twitter.com/u83b79omE7— 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) January 12, 2022
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
