ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving three vehicles forced the closure of the eastbound lanes along I-285 in Fulton County for several hours but the roadway has reopened.
The crash happened near the intersection of New Northside Drive.
CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson says a safety inspector with a trucking company noticed a vehicle was on fire. He got out to help and another vehicle smashed into the back of his truck and into the people he was helping.
All were taken to an area hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.
The roadway was shut down for several hours before reopening around 6:15 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.