COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving a tractor trailer is blocking lanes on both sides of I-285 in Cobb County.
The crash happened near the intersection with Atlanta Road.
As a result of the crash, three lanes are shut down on the northbound lanes while two lanes are blocked heading south.
CBS46 has learned that the tractor trailer crashed into a support column of an overpass in the area and crews are making sure the column is structurally sound.
GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to reopen until 8 a.m.
It's unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
