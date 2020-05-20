CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash has forced the closure of eastbound I-285 in Clayton County.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning near the intersection with Riverdale Road.
Traffic is being diverted off of the highway and onto Riverdale Road as crews clear the scene. A huge backup is reported.
WATCH: LIVE CAM FROM SCENE
No word on injuries or what caused the crash.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
