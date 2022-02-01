MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) — A fatal crash on Jan. 30 in Morrow took the life of an unborn child and left the child's mother in critical condition at area hospital.
According to the Morrow Police Department, 32-year-old Jeffrey Cordell Faulks of Morrow was driving under the influence on Jonesboro Road in his 2017 Ford F150 truck shortly before 1:55 a.m.
Police say that Faulks ran a red light and hit a car driven by a 19-year-old Emanuel Cortes Acoltzi from Forest Park that was crossing Jonesboro Road. A young woman, 19-year-old Ashley Acosta, also of Forest Park, was in the passenger seat.
That car, which was a 2015 Chevrolet Cruise, left the roadway and crashed into a pole. Faulks' truck also left the road and ran through several bushes before stopping in a gas station parking lot.
At the time of the crash, Acosta was seven months pregnant. As a result of the crash, the unborn child was killed. Acosta is currently in the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Fulks and Acoltzi were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Because of the severity of the crash, MPD requested assistance from Georgia State Patrol. Faulks was arrested at the scene. He is being charged with:
- 1st Degree Vehicular Feticide
- Serious Injury by Vehicle
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI)
- Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device (Red Light Violation)
Faulks is being held at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Jail and additional charges are possible.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to contact Morrow Police by calling 770-961-4006; or the GSP Specialized Construction Response Team (SCRT) Troop C at 404-624-7005.
Morrow Police also responded to an unrelated crash with injuries around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30. The second crash happened near Reynolds Road and Patricia Drive.
Police determined 28-year-old Adam Sebastian Hernandez of Bluffton, South Carolina, was driving south on Reynolds when he crashed into 31-year-old Nykeeta Young of Forest park head on.
The preliminary investigation determined Hernandez was under the influence. He was arrested and is being charged with:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI)
- Driving while unlicensed
- Driving on the wrong side of the road
- Driving with an open container of alcohol
Young was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hernandez is being held at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Jail.
