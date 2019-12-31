MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crash has forced the closure of Roswell Road near the intersection with Lower Roswell Road in Cobb County.
The crash broke a power pole in the area and power lines are currently down as a result.
Crews are diverting traffic through a parking lot in the area and it could be a while before the roadway reopens.
A check of the Georgia Power outage map shows no one offline in the area.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.