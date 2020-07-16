Source: USCPSC
ATLANTA (CBS46) Crate & Barrel is recalling nearly 2,500 beds due to manufacturing defect that poses a fall hazard.

The recall for the Parke Twin and Full beds was announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on July 15. The headboard on the recalled beds can separate from the side rails, posing a fall hazard. The company is offering to replace the product at no cost.

The following product lines are affected:

  • Parke White Twin Bed (206538)
  • Parke White Full Bed (206648)
  • Parke Navy Twin Bed (206732)
  • Parke Navy Full Bed (206888)
  • Parke Charcoal Twin Bed (206935)
  • Parke Charcoal Full Bed (206978)

Affected consumers can contact Crate & Barrel at 800-451-8217 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

