ATLANTA (CBS46) Crate & Barrel is recalling nearly 2,500 beds due to manufacturing defect that poses a fall hazard.
The recall for the Parke Twin and Full beds was announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on July 15. The headboard on the recalled beds can separate from the side rails, posing a fall hazard. The company is offering to replace the product at no cost.
The following product lines are affected:
- Parke White Twin Bed (206538)
- Parke White Full Bed (206648)
- Parke Navy Twin Bed (206732)
- Parke Navy Full Bed (206888)
- Parke Charcoal Twin Bed (206935)
- Parke Charcoal Full Bed (206978)
Affected consumers can contact Crate & Barrel at 800-451-8217 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.
CLICK: MORE INFO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.