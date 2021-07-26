CANTON, GA (CBS46)— Canton police are urging drivers to pay attention when paying for gas at the pump.
According to a Facebook post, officers responded to a call reporting a credit card skimmer found at the Texaco in the 1800 block of Hickory Flat Highway. It happened on July 20.
The skimmer was found on gas pump 3.
“At this time, we have not received or documented any report of Identity Theft pertaining to this incident. Furthermore, we have not received any reports of other card skimmers being used or located in our area. However, we are wanting to make you aware and caution you when paying at the pump,” police said.
Detectives are actively investigating the case, and officers released the following tips for drivers:
1. Choose gas pumps closest to and within sight of
cashiers.
2. Look at the card reader slot and surrounding areas for
anything that looks out of place, mismatched, or loose.
3. Make sure no one is watching you enter your PIN or
filming you on a cell phone.
4. Use your card as Credit and not as Debit.
5. Use your eyes: Look Before you insert your card.
6. Use your fingers: If something doesn’t feel right move
on.
7. Pay inside with cash or credit instead of at the pump.
8. Choose pumps closest to the building.
9. Check your bank statement regularly.
Anyone with information should contact Canton officers at 770-720-4883.
