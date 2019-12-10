ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The hunt is on for two thieves who are responsible for purchasing large amounts of gift cards and other items using stolen credit cards at an Atlanta Walmart.
Surveillance footage caught a man along with a woman entering the Walmart on Dogwood Drive on November 22.
Once the two completed the alleged transactions they then drove off in a silver 2017 Audi RS7.
Investigators said the man was last seen wearing a white Champion hoodie, gray sweat pants with white stripes under the knees, and white sneakers. The woman was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, light blue jeans and blue sneakers.
Police are asking the public for any information regarding these persons of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org
