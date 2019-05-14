Crew member fatally struck by pickup truck in McDonough

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crew member was struck by a driver in McDonough early Monday morning left one dead.
The incident happened around 3:50 a.m. on Tara Boulevard just south of McDonough Road.
According to Clayton County officials, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north in the third lane when the driver changed lanes and struck the crew member.
Police identified the crew member as 28-year-old Justin Bagley of Alabama. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck was Ray Byrom, 44, of Griffin and police have not yet stated the driver’s charges.
Clayton County officials reported the investigation is on going at this time.
