FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) Fire crews worked to calm flames at a dry goods landfill in Fairburn.
Reports of the fire came in before 8 p.m. Monday evening when an on-site security guard noticed the flames.
The landfill, which is located in the 7300 block of Roosevelt Highway, is just two miles away from a second landfill CBS46 has previously reported on for its constant burning.
Fire crews have yet to determine the cause of fire. The area was hosed down and dirt was dumped onto the remaining flames.
Officials say the Willow Oak C&D Waste landfill is primarily used for sorted dry goods and mattresses, thus no household products are dumped on site.
