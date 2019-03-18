Bethlehem, GA (CBS46) Crews are currently battling a blaze that has killed at least one person at a home in Barrow County.
The fire started early Monday morning at the home on the 300 block of Lokey Ridge Road in the Barrow County village of Bethlehem.
Not much is known about what happened, including what sparked the blaze.
“Crews are currently on the scene of a fatality fire and will be there for the next several hours,” said Barrow County Fire Captain Scott Dakin. “We are asking citizens to avoid this area while we extinguish the fire and conduct the investigation.”
The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.
