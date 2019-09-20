ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A vacant metro area church went up in flames early Friday morning.
The fire began just before 6 a.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle on the 200 block of Clifton Street. The church is near Alonzo A. Crim High School.
When crews arrived on scene, intense flames and huge plumes of smoke were billowing out of the structure.
One person sustained minor smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay. No firefighters were injured.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Cortez Stafford told CBS46 that the building sustained extensive damage and crews are still on scene putting out hot spots.
Stafford also says that the church has been vacant for about two years.
Investigators are on scene trying to determine a cause of the fire.
HAPPENING NOW: Crews battling blaze at Gospel Tabernacle on Clifton Street in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/aDyRsF1VOv— CBS46 (@cbs46) September 20, 2019
