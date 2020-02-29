DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a Dekalb County apartment complex on Saturday.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Wood Terrace Circle apartment complex. Firefighters rushed to heavy smoke and flames billowing from the right side of a unit. Crew members quickly rushed to the third floor to keep the fire from extending through an attic space, authorities said.
Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department told CBS46 that due to the source of the fire charged with electricity, crews had to contain the fire from spreading, but could not risk putting water directly on the energized source.
Georgia Power was called to the scene to investigate. Luckily, crews were able to completely extinguish the fire.
Several residents were displaced; a total of 21 units were affected by the fire. The Red Cross is in the process of meeting one-on-one with families at this time and, along with emotional support, will provide emergency assistance for essentials like food, lodging, personal items, and replacement medications.
