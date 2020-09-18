NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County firefighters are battling an apartment fire in Norcross early Friday afternoon.
The fire started on the 2000 block of Beaver Ruin Road at the Bella Apartment.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
