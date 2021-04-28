ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crew members are working to clear a scene of a house fire in northwest Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:07 p.m. Atlanta Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Davigney Street.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.