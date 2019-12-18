ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are on the scene of a huge fire at an Atlanta apartment complex.
The fire is at the complex on the 1700 block of Allison Court.
No word on what caused the fire.
It's also unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
*Update* All hands still working. Initial #fire building is under control. Crews still operating in second apartment building on 2nd floor with heavy fire. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/SaHBT8QMIq— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 18, 2019
