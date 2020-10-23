DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an apartment complex in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.
Crew members rushed to the 900 block of Wood Terrace Way off Dawson Boulevard after reports of a large blaze.
DeKalb County firefighters say one person is possibly trapped as they continue working to clear the scene.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for details as they become available.
