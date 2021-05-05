DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) – Whitfield County fire crews battled a massive blaze at a warehouse in Dalton early Wednesday morning.
Authorities have not said how the fire started at the building located in the 200 block of West Avenue.
The Whitfield County Public Works Department brought in heavy equipment to take down some of the building’s walls Wednesday afternoon to give firefighters better access to extinguish hot spots.
There are no reports of injuries.
