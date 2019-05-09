ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.
The fire is at the Forest Cove Apartments on Newtown Circle.
Not many details are known but Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted that there is a possible entrapment.
CBS46 is working to gather additional information and will provide updates as new details are learned.
690 Newtown Cir SE, Working apartment fire. Possible entrapment. 2nd alarm requested. pic.twitter.com/j0mCF8faef— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 9, 2019
