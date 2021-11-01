ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Fire Rescue crews are battling a house fire in northwest Atlanta.
Crews responded to the blaze on the 2000 block of Collier Road and Northside Drive around 4:30 p.m.
Chopper46 is headed to the scene. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.