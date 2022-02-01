Large fire at apartment complex in DeKalb County

Fire crews responded to a large fire Tuesday afternoon at the Wesley Providence Apartments in the 3100 block of Wesley Providence Parkway in Stonecrest.

DeKalb Fire and Rescue says there is extensive damage to the building. They say it is unclear if everyone made it out safe because they have not been able to assess the building yet because the fire is not completely out. 

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

CBS46 is at the scene working to find out more. We will provide updates as they become available.

