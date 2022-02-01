STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.
Fire crews responded to a large fire at the Wesley Providence Apartments in the 3100 block of Wesley Providence Parkway in Stonecrest.
Extensive damage as firefighters continue put water on this apartment fire in Stonecrest. Dekalb Fire tells us its unclear if everyone made it out. They have not been able to go in to assess because fire not completely out and want to ensure building is safe to enter. @cbs46 https://t.co/mBJZbxzlJH— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) February 1, 2022
Feb 1st: Up from a nap, grabbed my puppy to take him outside, to find my apartment complex is on fire 😢Where yall at? @wsbtv @AllThingsWSB @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ZqSYrxqPix— L. Norris (@LNorrisATL) February 1, 2022
DeKalb Fire and Rescue says there is extensive damage to the building. They say it is unclear if everyone made it out safe because they have not been able to assess the building yet because the fire is not completely out.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
CBS46 is at the scene working to find out more. We will provide updates as they become available.
