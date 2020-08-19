ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews are on on the scene of a massive fire in the at the Avana on Main Apartments in the 500 block of Main Street NE. The blaze broke out early Wednesday afternoon and quickly engulfed multiple units.
We are still working to confirm the cause of the three-alarm fire, but some residents who evacuated the apartment complex told CBS46's Adam Murphy that at least one air-conditioning unit exploded on the roof.
There will be no impact to MARTA rail service at the nearby Lindbergh Station, according to MARTA communications officer, Stephany Fisher. However, Fisher says two bus routes (39 and 5) that depart from Lindbergh bus loop are moving to an adjacent street. Bus supervisors are on the scene to direct customers to their buses.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
