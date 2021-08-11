CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews are actively battling a structure fire in the Lake City area of Clayton County Wednesday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a metal yard at 1300 block of Forest Parkway after reports of a blaze in the area. The blaze caused Forest Parkway to close between Jonesboro Road and North Lake Drive. According to Lake City Police Department no injuries nor evacuations were reported at this time.
CBS46 News is headed to the scene for the latest on this developing story.
