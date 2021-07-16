SOPERTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Demolition is underway on the I-16 bridge in eastern Georgia after a truck collided with it on Thursday.
The demolition began late Thursday night.
Authorities say they hope to reopen the interstate that connects much of Georgia to its coastline by next week. Crews hope the demolition will help reopen that key route by next week, the Georgia Department of Transportation said. A short stretch of the interstate was closed in both directions following Thursday’s crash. Detours have been set up on nearby roads.
I-16 bridge July 16 morning update...— GDOT East Traffic (@GDOTEastTraffic) July 16, 2021
The bridge span demolished as of 2:15 a.m. Debris has been separated and hauling to commence shortly.
More images in thread below ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WHjRGiARZS
At a news conference Thursday, authorities said a semi on I-16 was hauling a trailer with a dumping mechanism that was extended upwards, causing it to strike the bridge above.
The quickest way to reopen the interstate is to essentially demolish the damaged bridge above it, McMurry said.
The plan is for one of the westbound lanes — Savannah to Macon — to be open by Sunday, McMurry said. Then, one of the eastbound lanes would be open by Monday. By late next week, officials hope to have all lanes in both directions reopened.
Interstate 16 is the main route used by many people from metro Atlanta who travel south from the city to Macon, and then use I-16 to get to Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
