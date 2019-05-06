COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Rescue crews battled fire ants while trying to rescue a man who had fallen off a bridge while cutting his lawn over the weekend.
According to the Cobb County Fire Department, the man was on his riding lawn mower when he fell off of the 10 foot bridge and into a creek while doing yard work.
Crews were able to rescue the man, his mower and a trailer but had to do so while battling fire ants.
The condition of the man is unclear at this time.
After rescuing a citizen that fell-off a 10-ft bridge into a creek while doing yard work, Co. 30 & Squad 4 remained on the scene, retrieving the patient's mower & trailer. Private bridge on his property. Accident. Crews battled being covered in fire ants while making the rescue. pic.twitter.com/ZIGalpmXSF— Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) May 6, 2019
