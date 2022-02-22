ATLANTA (CBS46) — The historic Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta were vandalized overnight.
Passerby noticed the marks were left behind by a car that performed multiple donuts in the square formed by the crosswalks.
ATL Scoop posted video of the car who made those tire works. A large crowd and even fireworks can also be seen on the video.
The next day, crews could be seen cleaning the intersection.
There is currently no word on if there were any other cars involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
