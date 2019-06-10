PEACHTREE CITY, Ga (CBS46) -- Cleanup crews spent Monday picking up after the storms that made a mess of Peachtree City over the weekend.
Crews had to clear trees that had fallen, get debris off roads and paths and clean shorelines.
Lake Peachtree got 5.3 inches of rain on Saturday. Upstream, Lake Kedron got even more, recording 6.3 inches of rain Saturday.
Flash flooding on the rise in Peachtree City
