DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Fire crews were able to contain a blaze at a DeKalb County restaurant early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at the Las Delicias de La Abuela restaurant on the 5600 block of Buford Highway in Doraville.
The damage was mainly to the interior.
No word on a cause.
